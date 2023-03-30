Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) last week performance was 5.17%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 0.93% at $6.51. During the day, the stock rose to $6.545 and sunk to $6.335 before settling in for the price of $6.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELP posted a 52-week range of $5.46-$7.93.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.74 billion, simultaneously with a float of $277.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.72.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6029 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.47, operating margin was +14.49 and Pretax Margin of +2.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.60%, in contrast to 10.10% institutional ownership.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +5.07 while generating a return on equity of 5.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in the upcoming year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $84.55, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.18.

In the same vein, ELP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.56% that was lower than 50.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.