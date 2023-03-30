Search
Shaun Noe
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) last week performance was 0.63%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) flaunted slowness of -0.31% at $6.38, as the Stock market unbolted on March 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $6.41 and sunk to $6.355 before settling in for the price of $6.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MUFG posted a 52-week range of $4.31-$7.71.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.20 billion, simultaneously with a float of $12.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.76.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 134443 employees. It has generated 40,596,406 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +24.54 and Pretax Margin of +27.17.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. industry. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.00%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +20.63 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.73, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.41.

In the same vein, MUFG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., MUFG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.70% that was higher than 37.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

