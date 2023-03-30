Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) 14-day ATR is 0.01: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights

As on March 29, 2023, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 18.25% to $0.10. During the day, the stock rose to $0.11 and sunk to $0.087 before settling in for the price of $0.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBTS posted a 52-week range of $0.08-$2.21.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $225.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1040, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5416.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.76%, in contrast to 1.38% institutional ownership.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91.

In the same vein, PBTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08.

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., PBTS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 16.83 million was better the volume of 15.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.0110.

Raw Stochastic average of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.20% that was lower than 121.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

