PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 14-day ATR is 3.31: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) established initial surge of 1.60% at $128.24, as the Stock market unbolted on March 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $128.87 and sunk to $127.685 before settling in for the price of $126.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PPG posted a 52-week range of $107.06-$138.10.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $234.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $128.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.25.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PPG Industries Inc. industry. PPG Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 61,867 shares at the rate of 129.96, making the entire transaction reach 8,040,427 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 183,645. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 24, Company’s Sr. VP and General Counsel sold 21,757 for 128.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,791,985. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,577 in total.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

PPG Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.00% and is forecasted to reach 7.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.58, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68.

In the same vein, PPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.34, a figure that is expected to reach 1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PPG Industries Inc., PPG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.70% While, its Average True Range was 3.21.

Raw Stochastic average of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.49% that was lower than 33.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.