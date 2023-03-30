ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) EPS growth this year is 63.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.81% to $12.50. During the day, the stock rose to $12.6399 and sunk to $11.87 before settling in for the price of $12.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACDC posted a 52-week range of $10.15-$27.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.95.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2522 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.67, operating margin was +19.01 and Pretax Margin of +14.50.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. ProFrac Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 30.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,500,000 shares at the rate of 1.16, making the entire transaction reach 1,740,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,500,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.86) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +3.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.50 in the upcoming year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81.

In the same vein, ACDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Going through the that latest performance of [ProFrac Holding Corp., ACDC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.49 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.73% that was higher than 73.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.