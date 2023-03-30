Royal Bank of Canada (RY) PE Ratio stood at $12.33: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on March 29, 2023, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.01% to $94.46. During the day, the stock rose to $94.63 and sunk to $93.83 before settling in for the price of $93.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RY posted a 52-week range of $83.63-$113.67.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.38 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.37 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $131.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.50.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 92662 employees. It has generated 720,695 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +28.78 and Pretax Margin of +30.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Royal Bank of Canada’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 52.30% institutional ownership.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.03) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +23.97 while generating a return on equity of 15.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Bank of Canada (RY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.33, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.36.

In the same vein, RY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.66, a figure that is expected to reach 2.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Royal Bank of Canada, RY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.6 million was lower the volume of 0.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.05% that was higher than 18.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.