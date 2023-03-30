RPT Realty (RPT) 14-day ATR is 0.33: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 1.45% at $9.10. During the day, the stock rose to $9.11 and sunk to $8.93 before settling in for the price of $8.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RPT posted a 52-week range of $7.28-$14.30.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -3.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $773.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.93.

RPT Realty (RPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. RPT Realty’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 99.50% institutional ownership.

RPT Realty (RPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RPT Realty (RPT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.32, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.47.

In the same vein, RPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RPT Realty (RPT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of RPT Realty (RPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.88% that was higher than 35.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.