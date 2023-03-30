Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $806.58K

As on March 29, 2023, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.11% to $3.88. During the day, the stock rose to $4.05 and sunk to $3.80 before settling in for the price of $3.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$9.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $918.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.35.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.26%, in contrast to 18.97% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 24.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.9 million was better the volume of 0.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.23% that was higher than 72.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.