Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $806.58K

Markets

As on March 29, 2023, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.11% to $3.88. During the day, the stock rose to $4.05 and sunk to $3.80 before settling in for the price of $3.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$9.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $918.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.35.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.26%, in contrast to 18.97% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 24.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.9 million was better the volume of 0.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.23% that was higher than 72.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) is -5.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) set off with pace as it heaved 1.57%...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) performance over the last week is recorded -2.20%

Steve Mayer -
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) established initial surge of 1.17% at $50.28, as the Stock market unbolted on March 29, 2023. During the...
Read more

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.38

Shaun Noe -
Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 0.64% at $6.30. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.