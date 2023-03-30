Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) latest performance of 1.33% is not what was on cards

As on March 29, 2023, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.33% to $38.88. During the day, the stock rose to $39.045 and sunk to $38.64 before settling in for the price of $38.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPX posted a 52-week range of $20.03-$44.28.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 12.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $166.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.13.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 12000 workers. It has generated 410,100 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 38,008. The stock had 11.69 Receivables turnover and 1.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.33, operating margin was +13.40 and Pretax Margin of +11.73.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31, this organization’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 18,682 shares at the rate of 40.01, making the entire transaction reach 747,405 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 297,988. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 13,811 for 40.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 553,444. This particular insider is now the holder of 316,670 in total.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.27 while generating a return on equity of 345.92.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.38, and its Beta score is 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4462.13.

In the same vein, TPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tempur Sealy International Inc., TPX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.35 million was lower the volume of 1.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.77% that was lower than 36.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.