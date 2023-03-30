Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is 25.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 12.25% at $12.00. During the day, the stock rose to $12.42 and sunk to $10.69 before settling in for the price of $10.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TERN posted a 52-week range of $1.45-$11.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $462.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.27.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 41 workers. It has generated 24,390 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,223,366. The stock had 0.16 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.80, operating margin was -4986.00 and Pretax Margin of -4965.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.48%, in contrast to 98.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23, this organization’s Director bought 758,620 shares at the rate of 7.25, making the entire transaction reach 5,499,995 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,340,212. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23, Company’s 10% Owner bought 758,620 for 7.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,499,995. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,340,212 in total.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.52) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -5015.80 while generating a return on equity of -43.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in the upcoming year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 25.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 462.14.

In the same vein, TERN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.52% that was lower than 101.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

The key reasons why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -17.88% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) set off with pace as it heaved 0.98%...
Read more

SLM Corporation (SLM) latest performance of 3.30% is not what was on cards

Steve Mayer -
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) established initial surge of 3.30% at $11.91, as the Stock market unbolted on March 29, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Service Properties Trust (SVC) recent quarterly performance of 33.52% is not showing the real picture

Shaun Noe -
As on March 29, 2023, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.05% to $9.56. During the day,...
Read more

