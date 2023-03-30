The key reasons why Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) is -90.61% away from 52-week high?

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 27.92% at $0.25. During the day, the stock rose to $0.30 and sunk to $0.2074 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRDS posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$2.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $289.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $218.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1987, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3384.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 425 employees. It has generated 572,974 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -840,143. The stock had 21.91 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.27, operating margin was -104.44 and Pretax Margin of -145.81.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. Bird Global Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.40%, in contrast to 62.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 80,000 shares at the rate of 0.13, making the entire transaction reach 10,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,400,094. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 21, Company’s Director bought 1,000,000 for 0.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 130,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,633,128 in total.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -146.63 while generating a return on equity of -219.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bird Global Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.80%.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, BRDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS), its last 5-days Average volume was 109.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 11.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.0401.

Raw Stochastic average of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 237.74% that was higher than 144.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.