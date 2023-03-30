Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

The key reasons why SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is -99.00% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price decrease of -12.64% at $0.80. During the day, the stock rose to $0.93 and sunk to $0.78 before settling in for the price of $0.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SATX posted a 52-week range of $0.88-$79.21.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8511.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. SatixFy Communications Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.09%, in contrast to 22.90% institutional ownership.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Earnings and Revenue Records

SatixFy Communications Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.00%.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.40.

Technical Analysis of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.25 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.1086.

Raw Stochastic average of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.60% that was lower than 338.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Moves 0.37% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

WestRock Company (WRK) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.87 million

Steve Mayer -
WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) established initial surge of 2.27% at $29.75, as the Stock market unbolted on March 29, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) last month performance of -0.13% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe -
As on March 29, 2023, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.59% to $101.67. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.