Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) average volume reaches $282.30K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 15.57% at $1.04. During the day, the stock rose to $1.08 and sunk to $0.93 before settling in for the price of $0.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIO posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$1.35.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 33.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $172.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9633, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8157.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 431 employees. It has generated 129,179 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -84,520. The stock had 5.32 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.31, operating margin was -67.52 and Pretax Margin of -69.96.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Tingo Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.93%, in contrast to 6.00% institutional ownership.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -65.43 while generating a return on equity of -35.34.

Tingo Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.37.

In the same vein, TIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.0767.

Raw Stochastic average of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.97% that was lower than 107.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.