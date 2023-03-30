TransAlta Corporation (TAC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.06

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) set off with pace as it heaved 3.47% to $8.36. During the day, the stock rose to $8.415 and sunk to $8.09 before settling in for the price of $8.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAC posted a 52-week range of $7.55-$11.85.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $271.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $266.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.47.

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers industry. TransAlta Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 61.70% institutional ownership.

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TransAlta Corporation (TAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $760.00, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03.

In the same vein, TAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TransAlta Corporation (TAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [TransAlta Corporation, TAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.29 million was inferior to the volume of 0.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of TransAlta Corporation (TAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.29% that was lower than 30.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.