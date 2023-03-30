UBS Group AG (UBS) PE Ratio stood at $8.97: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) established initial surge of 4.31% at $20.10, as the Stock market unbolted on March 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $20.2582 and sunk to $19.945 before settling in for the price of $19.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBS posted a 52-week range of $13.80-$22.30.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.14 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.10 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.79.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 72597 employees. It has generated 452,346 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +25.90 and Pretax Margin of +27.84.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the UBS Group AG industry. UBS Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 56.61% institutional ownership.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.38) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +22.19 while generating a return on equity of 13.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UBS Group AG (UBS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.97, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.60.

In the same vein, UBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [UBS Group AG, UBS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG (UBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.56% that was higher than 37.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.