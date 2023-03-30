WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Moves 14.54% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 14.54% at $0.30. During the day, the stock rose to $0.37 and sunk to $0.2589 before settling in for the price of $0.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAVD posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$5.88.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -362.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6997, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9401.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 51 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 273,336 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,572. The stock had 9.68 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.71, operating margin was -12.45 and Pretax Margin of -14.65.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. WaveDancer Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.90%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s CEO bought 3,996 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 2,557 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,635,781. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s CEO bought 21,004 for 0.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,376. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,631,785 in total.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7.53 while generating a return on equity of -11.88.

WaveDancer Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -362.30%.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51.

In the same vein, WAVD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56.

Technical Analysis of WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.1337.

Raw Stochastic average of WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 249.33% that was higher than 180.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.