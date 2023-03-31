5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.03 million

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 1.34% at $5.30. During the day, the stock rose to $5.44 and sunk to $5.23 before settling in for the price of $5.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FEAM posted a 52-week range of $5.03-$29.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -235.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $384.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.80.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. 5E Advanced Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 18.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 shares at the rate of 25.01, making the entire transaction reach 12,504,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,092,000.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

5E Advanced Materials Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -235.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in the upcoming year.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55.

In the same vein, FEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.77% that was lower than 77.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.