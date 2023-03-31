Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) as it 5-day change was 12.42%

Company News

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 15.90% to $8.60. During the day, the stock rose to $8.88 and sunk to $7.532 before settling in for the price of $7.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPX posted a 52-week range of $4.15-$26.01.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $740.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.26.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 51 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -156.17, operating margin was -383.23 and Pretax Margin of -357.00.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Amprius Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 81.98%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -357.00 while generating a return on equity of -131.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 172.32.

In the same vein, AMPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

[Amprius Technologies Inc., AMPX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 180.17% that was higher than 111.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.



 

