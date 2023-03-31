A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) as it 5-day change was 3.68%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.51% at $30.98. During the day, the stock rose to $31.69 and sunk to $30.69 before settling in for the price of $31.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JEF posted a 52-week range of $24.72-$40.68.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 8.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.84.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5381 workers. It has generated 1,398,551 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 145,407. The stock had 1.31 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.52, operating margin was +29.76 and Pretax Margin of +14.03.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.50%, in contrast to 66.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 24, this organization’s President sold 500,000 shares at the rate of 32.85, making the entire transaction reach 16,425,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,722,213. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 24, Company’s President sold 140,000 for 32.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,599,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 556,779 in total.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2022, the organization reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.57) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.40 while generating a return on equity of 7.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.11, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.51.

In the same vein, JEF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.26 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.25% that was higher than 39.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.