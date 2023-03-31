Aegon N.V. (AEG) average volume reaches $2.28M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) set off with pace as it heaved 1.42% to $4.30. During the day, the stock rose to $4.3475 and sunk to $4.29 before settling in for the price of $4.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEG posted a 52-week range of $3.76-$5.89.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -213.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.71 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.69.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. Aegon N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.10%, in contrast to 9.90% institutional ownership.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.29) by $0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aegon N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -213.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aegon N.V. (AEG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.13.

In the same vein, AEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aegon N.V., AEG]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.03 million was inferior to the volume of 2.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Aegon N.V. (AEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.86% that was higher than 32.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.