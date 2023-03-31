agilon health inc. (AGL) latest performance of -12.77% is not what was on cards

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price decrease of -12.77% at $23.37. During the day, the stock rose to $27.175 and sunk to $22.34 before settling in for the price of $26.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGL posted a 52-week range of $14.82-$29.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $412.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $407.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.63.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 747 employees. It has generated 3,625,450 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -143,264. The stock had 6.85 Receivables turnover and 1.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.64, operating margin was -4.36 and Pretax Margin of -3.90.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer sold 97,290 shares at the rate of 28.70, making the entire transaction reach 2,792,379 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 276,729. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer sold 22,710 for 28.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 651,911. This particular insider is now the holder of 276,729 in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -10.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

agilon health inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for agilon health inc. (AGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.53.

In the same vein, AGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.06% While, its Average True Range was 1.60.

Raw Stochastic average of agilon health inc. (AGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.09% that was higher than 61.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.