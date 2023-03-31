Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) PE Ratio stood at $46.11: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 3.46% at $103.38. During the day, the stock rose to $105.05 and sunk to $100.50 before settling in for the price of $99.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BABA posted a 52-week range of $58.01-$125.84.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 40.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -58.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.65 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.65 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $272.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.48.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 239740 employees. It has generated 4,058,977 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 294,809. The stock had 13.31 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.49, operating margin was +11.20 and Pretax Margin of +6.98.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 14.70% institutional ownership.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.37) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +7.26 while generating a return on equity of 6.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -58.40% and is forecasted to reach 8.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.11, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.15.

In the same vein, BABA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.24, a figure that is expected to reach 1.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), its last 5-days Average volume was 53.79 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 24.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.82% While, its Average True Range was 4.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.84% that was higher than 57.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.