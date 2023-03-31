Ambev S.A. (ABEV) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.07

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 0.35% at $2.87. During the day, the stock rose to $2.91 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $2.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABEV posted a 52-week range of $2.40-$3.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.74 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.41 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.77.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 52000 employees. It has generated 1,532,862 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 278,037. The stock had 10.15 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.13, operating margin was +20.39 and Pretax Margin of +17.90.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.14 while generating a return on equity of 17.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ambev S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ambev S.A. (ABEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.69, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 126.87.

In the same vein, ABEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV), its last 5-days Average volume was 25.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 25.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.78% that was lower than 32.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.