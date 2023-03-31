American International Group Inc. (AIG) volume hits 5.93 million: A New Opening for Investors

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 2.30% at $49.82. During the day, the stock rose to $49.92 and sunk to $49.09 before settling in for the price of $48.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIG posted a 52-week range of $45.66-$65.73.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 81.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $744.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $729.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.08.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 26200 employees. It has generated 2,154,084 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +28.99 and Pretax Margin of +25.31.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. American International Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.34%, in contrast to 92.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 80,000,000 shares at the rate of 21.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,680,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 501,145,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s 10% Owner bought 720,000 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 720,000 in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +18.21 while generating a return on equity of 19.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

American International Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.20% and is forecasted to reach 7.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 81.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American International Group Inc. (AIG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.90, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.34.

In the same vein, AIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.79, a figure that is expected to reach 1.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.86.

Raw Stochastic average of American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.41% that was higher than 31.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.