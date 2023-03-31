Search
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) EPS is poised to hit 0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) set off with pace as it heaved 1.28% to $15.07. During the day, the stock rose to $15.155 and sunk to $14.94 before settling in for the price of $14.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APLE posted a 52-week range of $13.66-$18.59.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 660.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.05.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 63 workers. It has generated 19,657,413 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,298,492. The stock had 29.46 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.07, operating margin was +18.64 and Pretax Margin of +11.85.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 82.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 15.54, making the entire transaction reach 15,545 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,135. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 5,000 for 16.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 84,498. This particular insider is now the holder of 503,093 in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.69 while generating a return on equity of 4.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 660.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.84, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.03.

In the same vein, APLE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., APLE]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.3 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.84% that was higher than 28.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $11.50: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.90% to $10.14. During the day,...
Read more

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) PE Ratio stood at $11.59: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer -
Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) established initial surge of 1.24% at $4.09, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) went up 1.74% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
As on March 30, 2023, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.74% to $18.17. During the day,...
Read more

