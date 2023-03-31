Apple Inc. (AAPL) Moves 0.99% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 0.99% at $162.36. During the day, the stock rose to $162.47 and sunk to $161.271 before settling in for the price of $160.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAPL posted a 52-week range of $124.17-$179.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.89 billion, simultaneously with a float of $15.81 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2547.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $150.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $148.34.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 164000 employees. It has generated 2,404,439 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 608,555. The stock had 7.01 Receivables turnover and 1.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.31, operating margin was +30.29 and Pretax Margin of +30.20.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. Apple Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 60.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s COO sold 187,730 shares at the rate of 159.76, making the entire transaction reach 29,991,745 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 489,816. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 20,200 for 148.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,004,144. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,505 in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.94) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.31 while generating a return on equity of 175.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apple Inc. (AAPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.58, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.84.

In the same vein, AAPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.89, a figure that is expected to reach 1.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), its last 5-days Average volume was 51.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 68.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.59% While, its Average True Range was 3.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.40% that was lower than 30.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.