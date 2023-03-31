ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $6.89M

As on March 30, 2023, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.79% to $5.11. During the day, the stock rose to $5.15 and sunk to $5.04 before settling in for the price of $5.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARR posted a 52-week range of $4.38-$8.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $939.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.08.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 52.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Co-CEO and President sold 33,378 shares at the rate of 5.82, making the entire transaction reach 194,313 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 193,476.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, ARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.37 million was lower the volume of 6.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.17% that was higher than 32.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.