Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) latest performance of 5.42% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) set off with pace as it heaved 5.42% to $2.14. During the day, the stock rose to $2.23 and sunk to $2.04 before settling in for the price of $2.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZRE posted a 52-week range of $1.62-$19.37.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 4.10% over the last 5 years. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $145.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.37.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 471 workers. It has generated 435,754 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -120,293. The stock had 3.09 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.71, operating margin was +48.58 and Pretax Margin of -28.14.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -27.61 while generating a return on equity of -16.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68.

In the same vein, AZRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76.

Technical Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Azure Power Global Limited, AZRE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.53 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.63% that was higher than 98.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.