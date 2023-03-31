BioNTech SE (BNTX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.24

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.33% to $122.57. During the day, the stock rose to $123.785 and sunk to $121.26 before settling in for the price of $122.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNTX posted a 52-week range of $117.08-$188.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $240.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $135.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $147.41.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BioNTech SE’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.01%, in contrast to 17.00% institutional ownership.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $4.8) by $2.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.00% and is forecasted to reach 15.58 in the upcoming year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioNTech SE (BNTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.77, and its Beta score is 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.25.

In the same vein, BNTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 44.20, a figure that is expected to reach 8.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

[BioNTech SE, BNTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.93% While, its Average True Range was 3.75.

Raw Stochastic average of BioNTech SE (BNTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.97% that was lower than 38.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.