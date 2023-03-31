BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) EPS is poised to hit -1.62 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) set off with pace as it heaved 2.88% to $18.60. During the day, the stock rose to $18.77 and sunk to $18.08 before settling in for the price of $18.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTAI posted a 52-week range of $8.80-$34.12.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $537.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.27.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 183 employees. It has generated 2,049 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -905,776. The stock had 3.02 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.47, operating margin was -42242.93 and Pretax Margin of -44246.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.16%, in contrast to 47.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21, this organization’s CEO and President sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 19.71, making the entire transaction reach 591,405 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,894. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s CEO and President sold 34,500 for 18.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 631,908. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,894 in total.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.35) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -44201.87 while generating a return on equity of -111.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.90% and is forecasted to reach -4.63 in the upcoming year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1343.85.

In the same vein, BTAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.92, a figure that is expected to reach -1.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

Going through the that latest performance of [BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., BTAI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.6 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.55% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.43% that was lower than 81.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.