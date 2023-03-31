Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) last month volatility was 9.57%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Company News

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.41% to $0.93. During the day, the stock rose to $0.97 and sunk to $0.92 before settling in for the price of $0.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BITF posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$4.21.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 75.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -980.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $219.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $297.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9751, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0341.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 150 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.38, operating margin was -28.78 and Pretax Margin of -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bitfarms Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.14%, in contrast to 17.14% institutional ownership.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -980.70%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52.

In the same vein, BITF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

[Bitfarms Ltd., BITF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.0875.

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.56% that was lower than 130.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

