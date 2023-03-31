BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) average volume reaches $697.95K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) started the day on March 30, 2023, remained unchanged at at $1.41. During the day, the stock rose to $1.49 and sunk to $1.37 before settling in for the price of $1.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKSY posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$3.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -546.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $180.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6818, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8649.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 210 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -9.39, operating margin was -132.44 and Pretax Margin of -114.58.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 29.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s CEO and President sold 75,660 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 105,924 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,864,450. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,547 for 1.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,566. This particular insider is now the holder of 882,775 in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -114.58 while generating a return on equity of -49.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -546.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.76.

In the same vein, BKSY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1063.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.95% that was lower than 72.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.