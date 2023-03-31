Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) average volume reaches $697.95K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Markets

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) started the day on March 30, 2023, remained unchanged at at $1.41. During the day, the stock rose to $1.49 and sunk to $1.37 before settling in for the price of $1.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKSY posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$3.73.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -546.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $180.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6818, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8649.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 210 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -9.39, operating margin was -132.44 and Pretax Margin of -114.58.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 29.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s CEO and President sold 75,660 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 105,924 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,864,450. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,547 for 1.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,566. This particular insider is now the holder of 882,775 in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -114.58 while generating a return on equity of -49.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -546.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.76.

In the same vein, BKSY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1063.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.95% that was lower than 72.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) EPS is poised to hit 2.86 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.93% to $338.43. During the day, the...
Read more

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) PE Ratio stood at $24.88: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) went down -26.23% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Sana Meer -
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) flaunted slowness of -26.23% at $0.59, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.