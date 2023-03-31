Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) EPS is poised to hit -0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on March 30, 2023, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) started slowly as it slid -18.03% to $0.13. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1605 and sunk to $0.1138 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSFC posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$2.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2375, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7718.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.70%, in contrast to 4.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 26, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 0.97, making the entire transaction reach 970 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,409. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 14, Company’s Director bought 4,095 for 0.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,950. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,306 in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27.

In the same vein, BSFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Blue Star Foods Corp., BSFC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.9 million was better the volume of 3.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.0275.

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.30% that was higher than 160.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.