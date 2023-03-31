Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) went down -1.41% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.41% to $7.71. During the day, the stock rose to $7.95 and sunk to $7.665 before settling in for the price of $7.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BORR posted a 52-week range of $2.45-$7.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $254.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.89.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.06, operating margin was +5.77 and Pretax Margin of -62.10.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Borr Drilling Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.19%, in contrast to 50.57% institutional ownership.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -65.98 while generating a return on equity of -33.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 112.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.42.

In the same vein, BORR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Borr Drilling Limited, BORR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.56 million was inferior to the volume of 1.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.83% that was higher than 67.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.