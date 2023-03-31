BRF S.A. (BRFS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.67

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) established initial surge of 4.80% at $1.31, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.34 and sunk to $1.28 before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRFS posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$4.13.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -578.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $722.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3652, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1827.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 98000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.20, operating margin was +0.75 and Pretax Margin of -5.22.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BRF S.A. industry. BRF S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 6.50% institutional ownership.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -5.79 while generating a return on equity of -31.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

BRF S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -578.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BRF S.A. (BRFS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.32.

In the same vein, BRFS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BRF S.A., BRFS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.0922.

Raw Stochastic average of BRF S.A. (BRFS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.61% that was lower than 78.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.