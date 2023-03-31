Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) PE Ratio stood at $7.33: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.48% to $10.40. During the day, the stock rose to $10.63 and sunk to $10.29 before settling in for the price of $10.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRKL posted a 52-week range of $10.12-$16.40.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $894.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.10.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 813 employees. It has generated 434,255 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +38.43 and Pretax Margin of +37.83.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 85.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 10.70, making the entire transaction reach 267,573 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 218,662. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 11.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 289,819. This particular insider is now the holder of 193,662 in total.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.66 while generating a return on equity of 11.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.33, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.20.

In the same vein, BRKL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Brookline Bancorp Inc., BRKL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.7 million was inferior to the volume of 0.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.67% that was higher than 33.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.