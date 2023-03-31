Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is -15.92% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on March 30, 2023, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) started slowly as it slid -4.13% to $19.27. During the day, the stock rose to $20.375 and sunk to $18.81 before settling in for the price of $20.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMBL posted a 52-week range of $17.62-$39.33.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -142.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $128.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.40.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 950 workers. It has generated 951,056 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -83,943. The stock had 11.31 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.46, operating margin was +0.90 and Pretax Margin of -12.25.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 11,750,000 shares at the rate of 22.17, making the entire transaction reach 260,532,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s 10% Owner sold 11,750,000 for 22.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 260,532,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.85. This company achieved a net margin of -8.83 while generating a return on equity of -4.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -142.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bumble Inc. (BMBL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.08.

In the same vein, BMBL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bumble Inc., BMBL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.5 million was lower the volume of 2.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.19% that was lower than 56.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.