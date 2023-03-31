C3.ai Inc. (AI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $18.96M

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 6.35% at $27.63. During the day, the stock rose to $27.6899 and sunk to $26.26 before settling in for the price of $25.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $10.16-$30.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -241.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.93.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 704 employees. It has generated 359,033 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -272,820. The stock had 3.47 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.79, operating margin was -77.59 and Pretax Margin of -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 553 shares at the rate of 25.83, making the entire transaction reach 14,285 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 341,409. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 926 for 21.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 341,962 in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -241.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.45.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.95 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 19.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.40% While, its Average True Range was 1.98.

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.56% that was lower than 104.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.