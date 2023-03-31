Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 14-day ATR is 1.13: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) set off with pace as it heaved 1.05% to $75.25. During the day, the stock rose to $75.395 and sunk to $74.47 before settling in for the price of $74.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CL posted a 52-week range of $67.84-$83.81.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $832.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $829.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $76.03.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 33800 employees. It has generated 531,568 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,811. The stock had 12.83 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.49, operating margin was +19.95 and Pretax Margin of +14.80.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 81.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s Chief of Staff sold 2,040 shares at the rate of 71.67, making the entire transaction reach 146,209 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,366. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s Director sold 5,703 for 73.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 421,075. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,383 in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.76) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.93 while generating a return on equity of 353.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.43, and its Beta score is 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 361.73.

In the same vein, CL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Colgate-Palmolive Company, CL]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.1 million was inferior to the volume of 4.47 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.73% that was lower than 18.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.