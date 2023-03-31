Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) PE Ratio stood at $13.94: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 6.21% to $3.08. During the day, the stock rose to $3.08 and sunk to $2.96 before settling in for the price of $2.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SID posted a 52-week range of $2.12-$5.60.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 174.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -86.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $654.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.91.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 24924 employees. It has generated 1,779,896 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 62,352. The stock had 9.22 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.71, operating margin was +20.53 and Pretax Margin of +8.77.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Steel industry. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.50%, in contrast to 2.30% institutional ownership.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.11) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +3.50 while generating a return on equity of 7.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -86.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 174.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.94, and its Beta score is 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, SID’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

[Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, SID] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.50% that was lower than 57.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.