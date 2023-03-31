Coupang Inc. (CPNG) last month volatility was 3.51%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on March 30, 2023, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.19% to $15.70. During the day, the stock rose to $15.90 and sunk to $15.615 before settling in for the price of $15.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPNG posted a 52-week range of $8.98-$21.38.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 53.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.77 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.58 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.55.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Coupang Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Director sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 18.26, making the entire transaction reach 3,652,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,651,928. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 05, Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,000,000 for 18.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 647,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 426,156,413 in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupang Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc. (CPNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29.

In the same vein, CPNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Coupang Inc., CPNG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.45 million was lower the volume of 7.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.52% that was lower than 58.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.