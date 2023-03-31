Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 22.17 million

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 20.78% at $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.20 and sunk to $0.142 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRKN posted a 52-week range of $0.05-$2.12.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2377, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4167.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.03%, in contrast to 20.80% institutional ownership.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -846.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in the upcoming year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, CRKN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN), its last 5-days Average volume was 23.43 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.0398.

Raw Stochastic average of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 135.16% that was lower than 144.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.