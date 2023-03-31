CSX Corporation (CSX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $13.87M

Search
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.30% to $29.50. During the day, the stock rose to $29.94 and sunk to $29.39 before settling in for the price of $29.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSX posted a 52-week range of $25.80-$38.17.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.05 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 22500 employees. It has generated 660,133 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 185,156. The stock had 12.07 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.31, operating margin was +37.35 and Pretax Margin of +36.45.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Railroads industry. CSX Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.24%, in contrast to 76.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06, this organization’s Director sold 16,000 shares at the rate of 32.25, making the entire transaction reach 516,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 320,763.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.05 while generating a return on equity of 31.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CSX Corporation (CSX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.14, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.96.

In the same vein, CSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CSX Corporation (CSX)

Going through the that latest performance of [CSX Corporation, CSX]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.68 million was inferior to the volume of 13.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of CSX Corporation (CSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.95% that was lower than 25.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

