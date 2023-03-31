Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) recent quarterly performance of -8.24% is not showing the real picture

Analyst Insights

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) established initial surge of 0.68% at $8.91, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $9.22 and sunk to $8.72 before settling in for the price of $8.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTKB posted a 52-week range of $7.38-$16.05.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.30.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 583 employees. It has generated 281,365 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,419. The stock had 4.08 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.92, operating margin was -0.73 and Pretax Margin of +0.77.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cytek Biosciences Inc. industry. Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.80%, in contrast to 53.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 8.33, making the entire transaction reach 24,990 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 111,201. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,000 for 9.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 185,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,906,053 in total.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 0.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.63.

In the same vein, CTKB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cytek Biosciences Inc., CTKB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.17% that was lower than 55.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

