D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) last month volatility was 8.40%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) flaunted slowness of -4.64% at $0.52, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5567 and sunk to $0.5135 before settling in for the price of $0.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QBTS posted a 52-week range of $0.49-$13.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -214.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8752.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the D-Wave Quantum Inc. industry. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.20%, in contrast to 62.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.55, making the entire transaction reach 63,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,021. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s 10% Owner bought 630 for 6.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,916. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,939,776 in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -214.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.01.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [D-Wave Quantum Inc., QBTS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.0504.

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.19% that was lower than 110.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.