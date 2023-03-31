Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) recent quarterly performance of -35.64% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.92% to $12.75. During the day, the stock rose to $13.2999 and sunk to $12.34 before settling in for the price of $13.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAWN posted a 52-week range of $5.44-$28.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.90%, in contrast to 82.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 18.05, making the entire transaction reach 180,484 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,233,660. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,500 for 20.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,114. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,174,276 in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.57) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -46.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.00% and is forecasted to reach -2.01 in the upcoming year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09.

In the same vein, DAWN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., DAWN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.05 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.02% that was higher than 56.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.