Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) volume hits 0.74 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) started the day on March 30, 2023, with a price increase of 33.42% at $1.07. During the day, the stock rose to $1.1899 and sunk to $0.89 before settling in for the price of $0.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DMS posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$3.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 122.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $66.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0905, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4476.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 580 employees. It has generated 737,819 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,797. The stock had 8.90 Receivables turnover and 1.91 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.74, operating margin was +2.68 and Pretax Margin of +5.96.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 65.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01, this organization’s Fmr. Chief Financial Officer sold 1,597 shares at the rate of 1.16, making the entire transaction reach 1,853 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,577.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 122.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, DMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 63928.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.1116.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.88% that was higher than 96.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) last month volatility was 2.84%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer -
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) open the trading on March 30, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.21% to $31.82. During the day,...
Read more

The Western Union Company (WU) average volume reaches $8.78M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) last week performance was -4.31%

Steve Mayer -
Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) flaunted slowness of -4.89% at $3.11, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

