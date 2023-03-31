Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Moves -29.28% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) flaunted slowness of -29.28% at $3.14, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.99 and sunk to $3.01 before settling in for the price of $4.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DFLI posted a 52-week range of $2.61-$28.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $145.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.09.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. industry. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.00%, in contrast to 11.90% institutional ownership.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 2.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69.

In the same vein, DFLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp., DFLI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 227.72% that was higher than 164.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.