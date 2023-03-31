Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) recent quarterly performance of 44.25% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2023, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) set off with pace as it heaved 4.02% to $4.14. During the day, the stock rose to $4.15 and sunk to $3.95 before settling in for the price of $3.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KODK posted a 52-week range of $2.78-$7.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $313.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.54.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4200 employees. It has generated 286,905 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,190. The stock had 6.77 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.11, operating margin was -1.33 and Pretax Margin of +2.57.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Eastman Kodak Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.68%, in contrast to 31.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.85, making the entire transaction reach 38,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 152,496.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.16 while generating a return on equity of 2.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastman Kodak Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -38.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.00, and its Beta score is 3.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, KODK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Eastman Kodak Company, KODK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.68 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.51% that was lower than 67.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.