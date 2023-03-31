Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) average volume reaches $371.01K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Analyst Insights

As on March 30, 2023, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) started slowly as it slid -2.07% to $0.97. During the day, the stock rose to $1.06 and sunk to $0.93 before settling in for the price of $1.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DUO posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$6.42.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -424.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0198, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3721.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 604 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.06, operating margin was -101.40 and Pretax Margin of -101.40.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.03%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.09) by -$5.78. This company achieved a net margin of -99.22 while generating a return on equity of -114.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -424.00%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, DUO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.52.

Technical Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Fangdd Network Group Ltd., DUO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.95 million was better the volume of 0.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.2185.

Raw Stochastic average of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 237.86% that was higher than 147.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

